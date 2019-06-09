|
|
Gertrude Reindl
Oostburg - Gertrude Helen Reindl, 94, of Oostburg, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Gertrude H. Scharinger was born on January 10, 1925, in Sheboygan Falls, to William and Ida (Jacoby) Scharinger. She was a 1943 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. On May 6, 1950, Gertrude married Jerome Reindl at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sheboygan Falls. Gertrude was a busy and dedicated mother raising her five children.
Gertrude was a longtime member of St. George Catholic Church and most recently a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. Over the years, she was an active volunteer for many organizations and clubs, including volunteering at the Oostburg Public School health room and busy in her Christian Mother's group. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, biking, reading, puzzle making, playing cards, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Gertrude is survived by her three daughters, Peggy Strysick of Oostburg, Mary Ann (Jerry) Mondloch of Adell, Joanne Montemayor of Oostburg; son, Don (Donna) Reindl of McKenzie, TN; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy (David) Knack of Hingham.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Reindl; son, Daniel Reindl; five sisters, Gen (George) West, Sr. Theresa Clare, Sr. Marie Jose', Sr. Dismas Scharinger, Dorothy (George) Kuhn; three brothers, Art Scharinger, Fr. James Scharinger, Joseph Scharinger; and a son-in-law, Mitchell Strysick.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Gertrude's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Burial will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 9, 2019