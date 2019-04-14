Gertrude "Gertie" Reinholz



Sheboygan - Gertrude "Gertie" Reinholz, age 91, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Countryside Manor. She was born in Garijp, Netherlands on September 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Jasper and Rita Gorter Kuitert.



On May 15, 1948 Gertrude was united in marriage to Robert Reinholz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2015. Gertrude was a homemaker and took pride in raising her family. She loved and was so proud of each one her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we are all truly blessed.



For many summers the family had a permanent spot on Little Silver Lake in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. Gertie also enjoyed crafting. She did endless knitting and could darn any sock as well as get out any stain if you needed it. Gertie was also an avid baker, passing down many recipes to family. She loved to be with children, always willing to babysit for family, friends and the neighborhood children. She was a current member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Survivors include her two sons, Ronald (Debbie) Reinholz, James (Debra) Reinholz; a daughter, Linda (John) Holden; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tyson) Gutschow, Scott (Tammy) Reinholz, Tammy (Brad) Schoening, Eric (Kayla) Reinholz, Tracy (Jordan) Saak, Dawn (Jeremy) Gregoire; great grandchildren, Tyra, Taylor and Spencer Gutschow, Sophia and Eli Reinholz, Lauren and Brooke Schoening, Kaylee and Trent Reinholz, Branson, Clara and Colton Saak, and Carlee and Jarrett Gregoire; and her two sisters-in-law, Violet and Nancy Kuitert. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Jacob, Claus, George, Hilbert, Elmer and William Kuitert, sisters, Wilma Timm, Alice Haartman and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



A funeral service for Gertrude will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1634 Illinois Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Thomas Gudmundson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery.



A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire staff at Countryside Manor, the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the volunteers of their NODA(No One Dies Alone) program for the compassion and care that was given to her.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Gertie's name.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary