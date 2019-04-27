|
Gertrude (Trudi) Schleusner
Sheboygan - Gertrude (Trudi) Schleusner, 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Trudi, (also known by many as "Terry"), was born November 20, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold (Dutch) of 53 years, her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her only brother, John Van den Elsen, her children Deborah (Larry) Ellis, Audrey (Scott) Thomson, Kevin (Vicky) Schleusner, Gregory (Kelly) Schleusner. She is further survived by her grandchildren, David Ellis, Julie Burroughs, Scott Nelson, Chad Nelson, Tori Duehning, Michelle Isley, Sierra Schleusner, N. Jacob Koenig, Taylor Schleusner and Alyssa Schleusner, and 13 great grandchildren.
After residing in Sheboygan for 30 years, Gertrude and Harold moved to Bruce, WI where they lived for 32 years enjoying the north woods and nature.
She was a dedicated, loving, wife and mother who put her all into creating a loving home and raising her children. Gertrude loved an immaculate home, and because of this, taught her daughters how to care for their own homes and families in the same manner. She cleaned homes for others, helped at her church, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need of a hug, smile, or encouraging word.
Every morning she would start her day with time in God's Word and praying for family and people in need.
We thank all the aides and nurses at Pine Haven and Haven Drive Campuses who put smiles on her face and became her extended family for 3 1/2 years. We also thank Sharon Richardson Hospice that was there for her.
Her wit, humor, and smiles will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made to the of S. Eastern WI Chapter.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 27, 2019