Gilbert A. Miske
Plymouth - Gilbert A. "Gib" Miske, age 85, of Plymouth, died peacefully Monday (January 20, 2020) after a long battle with COPD and heart disease.
Gib was born June 4, 1934 to the late Fred and Laura (Wittkopp) Miske.
He attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952.
On November 24, 1956, he married Meredith Mueller. He served in the US Army at Landstuhl, Germany from 1957-1959 and traveled throughout Europe, including skiing in the Alps at Garmisch, Germany.
He returned home to Plymouth and worked at Borden Foods, retiring in 1997 after 45 years. Gib was a member and past President of the Park and Recreation Board and helped in developing Nut Hill, the Plymouth Ski Hill. He enjoyed playing softball for many teams including B&C Sportsman's Bar. He was also a member and past President of the Plymouth Fire Department. Gib was a life-long member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed Thursday Men's Bible Class and ushering duties. He enjoyed card games, especially sheephead with the group at Salem Green, golfing, following the Badgers and Packers, attending events for his children and grandchildren, and telling jokes.
Gib is survived by his wife, Meredith; children, Laurie Miske of Philadelphia, Dan (Cindy) Miske of Mequon, Anne (Bruce) Wiegman of Appleton, Mary Miske of Shorewood, and Julie Miske of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Brett Wiegman, Brandon Sternberg, Natalie Sternberg, Brooke Wiegman, Brad Wiegman, and Nathan Miske; great grandchildren, Landon Stevens and Charlotte Wiegman; brother-in-law John (Judie) Mueller, sister-in-law Corinne Mueller and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ben and Catherine Mueller; sister Elaine (Donald) Steinpreis; brother-in-law Michael Mueller; sister-in-law Susie Mueller; brother-in-law Tom (Betty) Mueller; nephew, Ronald Steinpreis; and great niece, Hannah Tiry.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday (January 26, 2020) at 1:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, will officiate.
Family and friends may gather at the Suchon Funeral Home on Sunday (Jan. 26) from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John Lutheran Church or their Special Education Sunday School.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the responding EMT's and the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for their care and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020