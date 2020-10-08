Gladys Hartmann
Plymouth - Gladys Hartmann, age 83 formerly of Plymouth WI, passed away of natural causes on Friday, October 2, 2020 in her home in Lynnwood Washington.
Almost four years after the passing of her beloved husband Fred, under the watch and care of her sons, Gladys passed-away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours with her adopted cat sleeping at her side. Born on September 3, 1937 at Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan Wisconsin, she was welcomed into the home of her parents Dora (Otto) and Erwin Schneider and her brother Marvin.
As a young girl, Gladys enjoyed spending time with her older brother and extended family, fondly talking about her memories spent with her Grandfather feeding and tending to the fox raised on the Otto farm and trips with him to the feed mill. Her love and skills of baking were attributed to and acquired from her Grandmother watching and learning how to bake delicious desserts and candies. She would enthusiastically share stories of her youth spent with aunts, uncles, and cousins talking about them more like they were immediate family members than extended family. Growing up and all throughout her life she enjoyed the companionship of loving pets and talked most fondly of her dog Inky.
Gladys attended and graduated from Valders High School in the Spring of 1955 and but for having met the love of her life Fred, she had considered becoming an airline reservationist. She enjoyed reading and hearing about places in Europe, including having a long-standing pen pal from Great Britain, but never traveled abroad, let alone travel far from her family and friends in Wisconsin until very late in her life.
After converting to Catholicism, she married Fred Hartmann on September 17, 1955 at Saint Gregory's Catholic Church in Saint Nazianz. Gladys and Fred purchased their first home in Valders on County Truck C, where the couple started a trout farm business. While operating the trout farm, they had the first two of their three children, Lynn Marie, born October 17, 1958 and died June 2, 1992 and Randall (Randy) Lee, born October 27, 1960. The couple sacrificed their dreams of owning their own business when the burden of Fred's full-time job at Kohler Company and running the trout farm interfered with the dreams, hopes, and goals that they wanted to provide for their children.
Putting family first, the couple moved to the Kohler School District and shortly thereafter, gave birth to their youngest son, Mark Erwin who was born on July 16, 1965. Forgoing a career outside of the home during the younger years of her children, Gladys was a devoted community and church volunteer. Building on her days as the Chairwoman of the St. Nazianz's Homemaker Club -East, Gladys served as a Girl Scout leader and officer and as an Assistant Cub Scout leader. She was a CCD Teacher and CCD Coordinator while her children participated and attended CCD classes at St. John Evangelist Church in Kohler, where later she became active in the Mission and St. Ann Societies. Gladys' strong commitment to family also had her frequently organizing and hosting extended family events and reunions.
After her youngest son entered middle school, Gladys started working outside of the home. First as a night and weekend clerk at the American Club in Kohler and a few years later in the accounting department of the Hayssen Manufacturing Company in Sheboygan. A constant caregiver, even while working for Hayssen, Gladys would support the needs of her eldest daughter Lynn who died of complications due to MS at 33. She enjoyed spending time with her eldest grandson Jonathan Gischia, born to Lynn, Megan and Mckenzie Hartmann, born to Mark, and Justin and Kate, born to Randy. She also cared for her mother Dora, ensuring she was able to get to her twice weekly dialysis treatments.
Fred and Gladys move to Plymouth in 2002 and resided in the Tall Grass community where they enjoyed being surrounded by great neighbors and friends. While living in Plymouth Gladys struggled with her own growing health issues, kidney failure leading to a kidney transplant in 2004 donated by her eldest son's ex-wife as well as battling chronic heart failure. After the passing of her beloved husband of 61 years and a continued decline in health, Gladys relocated to Lynnwood Washington just north of Seattle to be closer to her son Mark who continued to provide daily care to her.
Leaving a lifelong legacy through her children and grandchildren who loved her deeply, her grandson Jonathan and his wife Jamie reside in Sheboygan Falls with their three children Bella, Alicia, and Lilyana. Jonathan is employed as an Associate Sales Coordinator at Kohler Power Systems. She was preceded in death by Jonathan's devoted mother Lynn.
Her youngest son, Mark who provided dedicated daily care to her while she lived in Lynnwood Washington since 2017, is a Senior Account Executive with Express Scripts living with his wife Mary and their youngest daughter Mckenzie who is attending Western Washington State University. They reside in Edmonds, Washington. Their eldest daughter, Megan, resides in Los Angeles CA working as a Leasing Agent for Douglas Emmett. Gladys was preceded in death by their daughter Melissa Lynn.
Her eldest son, Randy, having recently relocated to assist with his mother's care, temporarily resides with his brother in Edmonds Washington. He is employed as a Senior Director with Keep America Beautiful. His two children Justin and Kate are both in medical residency programs completing their medical training to become licensed physicians. Justin, a third-year internal medicine and psychiatry resident at Texas Tech is married to Emily who works as the Director of the El Paso Health Information Exchange. They reside in El Paso, TX with their two children Eleanor and Samuel. Glady's granddaughter Kate, currently resides in Mountain View, CA where she is a first year medical resident after which she will move to Philadelphia to finish her Radiology Residency at UPenn to compliment her PhD and become a practicing physician scientist.
During this time of a global pandemic, graveside funeral services at the Kohler Woodland Cemetery will be attended by her sons where her cremated remains will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Friends and family are encouraged to pay their respects online by selecting her obituary and "view details" at https://www.suchonfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
or graveside after October 24th The family plans on conducting a celebration of life late next summer for a group gathering of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution be made to Virginia Mason Foundation, https://connect.virginiamasonfoundation.org/donate