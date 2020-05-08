|
Gladys J. Mueller
Rural Kiel - Gladys J. Mueller, age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 26, 1926 in the Town of Rhine, daughter of the late William & Hattie (Platz) Neils. She attended Dewey School and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School with the class of 1944.
Gladys was united in marriage to Milton Mueller on June 1, 1946 at St. Peter UCC in the Town of Rhine.She and Milton farmed in the Town of Meeme. Gladys loved to be on the farm. She took on all the roles of the farm and still raised her family and maintained her house and garden. Milton preceded her in death on October 16, 2007.
She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Louis Corners. She was a member of the Ladies Aid, the choir and AAL. She was also very active in the Manitowoc County Farm Bureau. Gladys spent her time embroidering and sewing. She made many of her own clothes as well as her childrens. She could always be relied on to sew a patch on for anyone over the years. She was famous for her Chili, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Sugardill Pickles. Gladys loved a good game of Canasta, especially with her children and some of her grandchildren playing with her.
Survivors include her children: Diane (Fred) Hengst, Rib Lake, Sharon (Gene) Halle, Plymouth, Gary (Sharon) Mueller, Newton, Myron (Marlene) Mueller, Kiel, Roger (Kris) Mueller, Two Rivers, Kathleen Mueller, Kiel, Michael (Sandy) Mueller, Kiel. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren, two brothers and a sister; William (Theresa) Neils, Jerome Neils, Lois Brault. sisters-in-law; Mutzie Neils and Joyce Neils along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson: Adam Mueller, a daughter-in-law: Annette Mueller, brothers: Milan (Beatrice) Neils, Warren Neils, Elwood Neils, Sisters: Ruth (Hank) Arpke, Arlene (Hugh) Gahagan, Sisters-in-law: Verina Mueller, Luetta (Harvey) Kuester, Evelyn (Oscar) Melger and Theckla (Richard) Voss, and brother-in-law: Dale Brault.
Private Family Services were held and burial will take place in the Zion Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her name for the family's designation.
Gladys' family would like to thank the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for keeping her comfortable in her last days. They would also like to thank Dr. David Deubler for care and concern and Pastor Ted Olsen for all his visits.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020