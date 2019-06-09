Gladys L. (Buechel) Woelfel



New Holstein, WI - Gladys L. (Buechel) Woelfel, age 87, of New Holstein, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Caring Hands Assisted Living.



Gladys was born in the Jericho area on February 14, 1932, to the late Frank & Emelda (Sabel) Buechel. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School.



On June 7, 1950, she married Alex P. Woelfel Jr. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jericho; Alex preceded her in death on November 5, 2009. Gladys and Alex ran a dairy farm all their married lives in the Town of New Holstein. In addition to farming and raising her family, she cooked at the Diner for a while and also worked at Chilton Metal Products, Leverenz Shoe Company, and the Silver Moon Mink Ranch; as well as other various jobs in the area.



Gladys loved to garden and was able to create a delicious meal out of anything; she was the "Greatest Mom Ever".



She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein and the Chilton Eagles Auxiliary.



Gladys is survived by her 12 children, Ron (Nancy Stenz) Woelfel, Sharon Woelfel-Nett, Lorrie (John) Buss, Dan (Gay Cardinahl) Woelfel, Dave (Lisa Heinen) Woelfel, Steve (Judy Weber) Woelfel, Ken (Kathy Pfiel) Woelfel, Keith (Tammy Starfeld) Woelfel, Susan (Steve) Quirt, Alex Woelfel, III, Kris (Julie Gaestel) Woelfel, and Tammy Woelfel (special friend, Jan Rothbauer); 30- grandchildren, Justin (Beth), Aaron, Jamie (Matt), Jessica (Arno), Shawn (Peggy), Melisa (Matt), Derek, Tracy (Arden), Tonya (Andrew), Cathy (Kurt) Angie (Nick), Daniel, Jesse, Jeremy, Travis (Alliee), Stacy (Mike), Stephany (Brian), Bradley (Leah), Isaac, Abraham (Sonya), Josiah, Blessing, Ashley, Matt, Amber (Matt), Mike (Jess), Cassie, Jacob, Alyssa, and Haily; her great-grandchildren, Ezra, Aza, Axtyn, Lizzie, Alex, Kayleigh, Elise, Aiden, Adeline, Kendall, Preston, Eli, Oliver, Fynn, Olivia, Hannah, Samantha, Nicholas, Jaxson, Alexis, Taylor, Addison, Connor, Trevyn, Landyn, and Peyton; her sister-in-law, Betty Petrie and her husband, Dan Pockat; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Klotz. She is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank & Emelda Buechel; her husband, Alex P. Woelfel Jr.; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alex Sr. & Frances (Fessler) Woelfel; her brothers & sisters, Dorothy (Reggie) Weinries, Lucille (Glen) Helgamoe, Lucinda (Roy) Olson, Theresa (Bill) Meyer, Elroy (Pat) Buechel, Edwina (Clarence) Freund, Leroy (Loretta) Buechel, Edmund (Elsie) Buechel, Clarence Buechel, and Sylvester Buechel; her brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Margaret (LaVerne) Halbach, Eleanor Klotz, Doris (Robert) Turba, Delores (Jerome) Kampfer, Donald (Betty) Woelfel, Paul (Olga) Woelfel, Clarence (Shirley) Woelfel, and Lloyd Petrie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband, Alex, in the Holy Rosary Cemetery following the Mass.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI on Wednesday, June 12th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be at the funeral home Thursday morning, June 13th from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM.



A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed for Alzheimer's and Dementia research.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.



Gladys' family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Caring Hands staff, especially Tom & Sharon Steffen and Jeannie as well as the care givers with Heartland Hospice.