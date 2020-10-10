1/1
Gladys Lieffring
Gladys Lieffring

Kiel - Gladys I. (Pearson) Lieffring, age 102, of Kiel, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls following a brief illness.

She was born August 18, 1918, in Cedar Rapids, WI, to Oscar & Lillian (Crawford) Pearson. Gladys graduated from Ingram High School in 1936. On December 18, 1938, she married Walter Lieffring; Walter preceded her in death on February 19, 2006.

Survivors include her five children, Roger (Janice) Lieffring of Sheboygan, Barry (Cheryl) Lieffring of Kiel, Richard (Melody) Lieffring of Cecil, Terry (Joe) Wirtz of St. Cloud, and Steve (Monica) Lieffring of Elkhart Lake; 24 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Flesch of Cumberland, WI; her brother, Fred (Jan) Pearson of Phoenix, OR; and her sister-in-law, Joann Pearson of Ingram, WI. She is further survived by other relatives.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Oscar & Lillian Pearson; her husband, Walter Lieffring; her son, Bernie Lieffring; her sisters, Ivy (Tom) Grunseth and Fran (Verlie) Balko; her brothers, Phil (Jean) Pearson, Floyd Pearson, and Dale Pearson; and a brother-in-law, Bill Flesch.

Private graveside services were held.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
