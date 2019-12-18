|
|
Gladys T. Leonard
Sheboygan - Gladys T. Leonard, 93, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully while under hospice care at St. Nicholas Hospital on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Gladys was born on May 18, 1926 in Sheboygan to the late Anton and Anna (Horn) Tyrolt. Gladys graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. She worked at Chicago and North Western Railroad where she met her husband Henry. They were united in marriage on June 15, 1946. Gladys later worked at Polar Ware and the C. Reiss Coal Company where she retired from in 1987. Gladys loved doing embroidery work and cross stitching and she made many afghans over the years that were given to family and friends. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and enjoyed watching golf. For the last few years while at Countryside Manor, she played bingo and cards with her ladies' group and completed many craft projects. Gladys was a proud member of St. Paul's UCC in Sheboygan, the Women's Guild and Quilting Group. She will be remembered as the person who always wanted to have fun, especially with her family and special companion Lambeau.
Gladys is survived by her two sons, Chester (Ruth) Leonard and Keith Leonard (Carrie Crawford); grandchildren, Jason (Jen) Leonard and Jamie (Cheryl) Leonard; great-grandchildren, Sam, Rylee and Reese Leonard; step great-grandchild Rachel (Andy) Reader.
She is preceded in death by husband Henry, three brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held in honor of Gladys at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Rev. Jeremy Hylen officiating. Friends and family may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County or St. Paul's UCC in Sheboygan in Gladys' name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the caregivers at Countryside Manor and the nursing and hospice staff on the 4th floor of St. Nicholas Hospital for their care of Gladys.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019