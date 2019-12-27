|
Glen C. Fredricks, Sr.
Sheboygan - Glen C. Fredricks, Sr., 77, of Sheboygan, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at his home.
Born December 22, 1942 in Sheboygan, Glen was a son of the late Edwin and Kathleen Lashinger Fredricks. He attended Sheboygan area schools, Central High School and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1968. On February 22, 1970, he was united in marriage to Marcia A. Plehn in Sheboygan.
Glen worked at Bemis manufacturing as a CAD administrator for many years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He served as an assistant scout master from 1983 to 1986. He was an avid game bird and squirrel hunter. He enjoyed vintage electronics and computers and owned and operated F&F Consulting in Sheboygan.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, Sheboygan; his five sons, Glen Fredricks, Jr., Sheboygan, Christopher (Michelle) Fredricks, West Bend, Brian (Sara Herman) Fredricks, Elkhart Lake, Edwin (Melissa) Fredricks, Green Bay, and James Fredricks, Sheboygan; his eight grandchildren, Dean & Jeffrey, Ryan & Luke, Nathaniel & Ethan, and Allison & Samantha; his sister, Peggy (Tom) Watson, Sheboygan Falls; his brothers-in-law, Edward (Diane) Plehn, San Jose, CA, and Eugene Dyminski, Sheboygan; his sister-in-law, Carol (Neal) Neese, Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Jack Fredricks, and his sisters-in-law, Cathy Dyminski and Donna Plehn.
Funeral services for Glen will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Fr. Matthew Widder will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Glen's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019