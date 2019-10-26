|
Glen D Hammerschmidt Jr
New Holstein - Glen D Hammerschmidt Jr, 53, of New Holstein, passed away from a car accident on 10/20/2019. Glen was born on December 25, 1965, to his late parents: Glen Hammerschmidt Sr. & Arleen (Neuhaus) Gruenke. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Sandra (Schmitz) Hammerschmidt.
Glen is survived by his brother, Robert (Tammy) Hammerschmidt of Elkhart Lake; his step-father, Timothy Gruenke of Sheboygan and other relatives.
He attended Kiel High School taking in every Ag class possible. He, eventually, went on to study horticulture at Fox Valley Tech leading him to graph his own unique fruit trees. He worked for the Kohler Company, but his love for the "farm life" was where his story laid. Glen had a wealth of knowledge on old farm equipment & tractors. He found great pleasure in researching & restoring a few of these pieces. Glen made friends with many in the The Amish Community as he transported them and/or their goods for many years.
Friends & family are welcomed to attend a grave side service & burial at the Bethel Church Cemetery located on Pigeon River Rd in the Town of Meeme on November 7, 2019 @ 10:30 a.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019