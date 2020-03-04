Resources
Glenn Albert William Oetzel Obituary
Glenn Albert William Oetzel, 93, born October 10,1926 to Violet and William Oetzel, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irene Leissner Oetzel, two daughters Karen (Gary) and Nancy (Jeff), grandchildren Melissa (Dan) and Michelle (Patrick), three great-grandchildren, his brother, Leon Oetzel, sister, Jean Hirt and sister-in-law, Loraine (Myron) Oetzel.

Glenn served in the Navy during World War II. In April of 2018, he had the privilege of participating in the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Glenn worked at Kohler Company in Accounting, followed by a career with General Electric, in Network Operations, when the family relocated to Arizona and then to California. Two and a half years ago he and Irene returned to Wisconsin which enabled him to spend time with family and friends he hadn't seen in many years.

Glenn was loved by all and made many friends. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing the polka and had a sense of humor for which he will always be remembered.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
