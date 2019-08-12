|
Glenn J Bonnett
Sheboygan - It is with a heavy heart that we must say goodbye to Glenn J Bonnett of Sheboygan. Glenn passed away the morning of Friday July 26th, 2019 around 9 a.m. at St. Nicholas Hospital. Glenn was born May 11th, 1966 to mother Dolly and adopted dad Dick Preder. Glenn was engaged to Denise Godeman of 19 years. Glenn was a drywaller of many years for Steve Tempest. He was also a maintenance man and ran the town of Lima dump. Glenn was a fun-loving family man. Glenn will forever be missed and loved but he will never be forgotten always in our hearts.
Glenn is survived by several brothers and sisters, three stepchildren, Heather Godeman-Jaeger and husband Bart Jeager of Iron River, Michigan; Anna Godeman of Sheboygan and Joshua of Green Bay; seven grandchildren Skyler Godeman, Michael Godeman, Dakota Badtke, Lilleona Badtke, Coulton Badtke, Carl Godeman, and Lennox Godeman, one great-grandchild Diesel Godeman.
Family and friends can gather at the indoor shelter at Kohler Andre State Park on Saturday August 31st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to pay their respects.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019