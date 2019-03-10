|
|
Gloria A. Zahner
Sheboygan - Gloria A. Zahner, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday evening, March 4, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 84 years old.
Gloria was born July 10, 1934 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Herbert and Anita (nee Ahrens) Schueffner. She attended school in Sheboygan, graduating from Central High School. On September 5, 1953 she was united in marriage with Marvin Zahner in Sheboygan.
Gloria was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. She loved caring for her family, babysitting her grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren. Gloria also enjoyed going to their family cabin up north, as well as trips to Nashville and NASCAR races in Atlanta.
Gloria is survived by her son Randy (Debbie) Zahner of Sheboygan and grandchildren: Katie (Jerrod) Klemme of Sheboygan Falls and Brandon (Monica) Zahner of Caledonia. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Mason and Leah Dekarske and Madalynn and Charlotte Zahner, sister Florence (the late Allan) Thomas of Plymouth, sister-in-law Mary Ann (the late Joseph) Druml of Menomonee Falls, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin, and their son Larry Zahner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road in Sheboygan. Rev. Adam Barkley will officiate. Gloria will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019