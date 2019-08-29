|
Gloria Jean Kallaak (Ferguson) Metzner
Bergland, MI - Gloria Jean Kallaak (Ferguson) Metzner, 87, of Marquette, MI, passed away on August 26th at Norlite Nursing Center.
She was born on April 14, 1932, in Bergland, Mi to Olaf and Selena (Gullans) Kallaak.
Gloria graduated as Valedictorian from Bergland High School in 1949 and worked briefly in Duluth, MN.
In 1952 she married John Ferguson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bergland, MI. John was a career Air Force NCO so they lived in many locations over the years including Germany. From there she got to see the home her dad was born in at Morgedal, Norway.
Together they raised their three sons, John, Bryan, and Edwin. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Gloria was active in Trinity Lutheran Church in Bergland as an organist and a member of the Ruth Society. She enjoyed life with John and her sons. John retired from the US Air Force in 1972.
In 1997 Gloria married Richard Metzner of Sheboygan, WI. She transferred to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan and became a member of Daughters of St. Mark.
In Sheboygan she enjoyed many family and friends, great neighbors, going out to eat, and watching basketball, baseball and football.
Among survivors include sons John (Anne) Ferguson of Marquette, MI, Bryan (Brenda) Ferguson of Bernalillo, NM, Ed ( Bobbi Jo) Ferguson of Bergland, MI, granddaughters Kiersten, Hannah, and Meghan Ferguson, brother Stan (Linda) Kallaak of Yuma, AZ, stepson Steve Metzner of Crandon, WI, stepdaughter Mary Jo Krolikowski of Franklin, WI, step grandchildren Aaron and Katie Krolikowski, and friends in Sheboygan along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands and nephew Troy Kallaak.
Visitation will take place Saturday August 31st at 1:00 p.m. with the service following at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bergland with the Rev. Timothy Steckling officiating.
Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Bergland next to her first husband, John.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 29, 2019