Gloria M. Dever
Sheboygan - Gloria M. Dever, age 91, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Sheboygan on September 30, 1928, the daughter of the late Peter and Christina Pouch Leonard.
She attended St. Dominic Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1946. On January 7, 1950 Gloria was united in marriage to Daniel A. Dever Jr. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Gloria was employed at Security First Nation Bank as a Loan Service Manager, retiring after 34 years of service. She was a lifelong member St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan and was involved with the Christian Women's Society as well.
Gloria enjoyed her monthly trips to the casino in Escanaba, MI, her annual road trips with "the ladies" AKA her second family, who referred to her as "G" and winter months in Florida with her husband after retirement at The Villages. In younger years, she enjoyed golf and bowling and also loved knitting and she made hundreds of lap blankets for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, nursing homes and Mary's Room. Recently, she took great pleasure in sitting in her chair at the window to watch the neighbors take their daily walks and wave to all, including the dogs.
Survivors include her two sons, Daniel (Sharon) Dever III and David Dever, both of Sheboygan; four grandchildren, Katie (Matt) Bablitch, of California, John (Jacque) Dever, of Onalaska, WI, Sarah (Rigo) Perez, of Sheboygan and Danielle (Dustin) Dever-LaFore, of Baltimore, MD; seven great-grandchildren, Ashley, Calvin, Austen, Tanner, Xavier, Lewis and Mirabelle Gloria; her sister, Lorraine Shaw, of Sheboygan Falls; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Devins, of Brooklyn, NY and a brother-in-law, Fred Dever, of Manilus, NY. She is further survived by other relatives and friends, including her grade school friend, Irene Oetzel of Verona, WI. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter-in-law, Betty Dever, brothers-in-law, Harry Shaw and Edward Devins and a sister-in-law, Joan Dever.
A public memorial service for Gloria will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church at a later date. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A private service for family will be held at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Gloria's name and may be directed to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the nurses at the hospice, Valerie, Kristen and Cathy, her CNA's, Stacy, Nancy and Kim, and a special thank you to Pastor Marianne Brandt for all of the compassion and care that was given to her.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020