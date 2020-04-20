|
|
Gloria Mae TeStroete
Cedar Grove - Gloria Mae TeStroete, 93, of Cedar Grove, returned home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home surrounded by family.
Gloria was born on March 9, 1927, in Town of Holland, WI to Willis and Nellie (Dirkse) Beernink. She attended Cedar Grove High School.
On June 6, 1947, Gloria married Dale TeStroete in Town of Holland. Gloria was employed at Musebeck for many years until her retirement.
A woman of great faith, Gloria was a lifetime member of First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and others. Every day at two o'clock she opened her doors and offered coffee to anyone who needed a listening ear. Gloria was very generous with compliments and always made sure people knew how much she loved them. She enjoyed cooking and baking, making strawberry jam, and jigsaw puzzles. She donated over fifteen gallons of blood throughout her life. Gloria especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her son, Larry (Mary) TeStroete; four daughters, Barbara Watry, Karen (Brian) Klos, Sandy (Tom) Martino and Betty (Mark) Lorge; daughter-in-law, Karla TeStroete; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Lois Dulmes and Edie Beernink.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dale; parents, Willis and Nellie; son, Jerry TeStroete; son-in-law, Chris Watry; twin brother, Glenn Beernink; two sisters, Marjorie (Dan) Smies and Carol (Erwin) TeRhonde; and brother, Ivan Beernink.
A funeral service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 12:30 pm. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Gloria TeStroete Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in Gloria's name.
Gloria's family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses at St. Nicholas Hospital and the staff at Pine Haven for their compassionate care.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the TeStroete family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020