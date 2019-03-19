|
Gloria Theresa Ziesel
Sheboygan Falls - Gloria Theresa Ziesel, 84, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan.
Gloria was born on February 7, 1935, in Sheboygan Falls, to Alfred and Rose (Guenther) Ziesel. Gloria was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. She then furthered her education at Lakeland Business College. Gloria was a clerical worker at the Kohler Company for over 30 years.
Gloria was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish, where she was active in various committees, most notably the Holy Dusters. Gloria was an active golfer, bowler, and puzzler, and enjoyed playing cards. She also loved to garden and bird watch. She shared her zest for life and positive outlook with others easily and loved to laugh, especially at her monthly suppers with friends. Gloria also enjoyed traveling in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii and European countries.
Gloria is survived by her brother, Joseph Ziesel of McFarland; two nieces, Stephanie (Willam Alber) Ziesel of San Francisco, and Mary Jo (Dr. Henry Spinelli) Ziesel of New York; one great-niece, Zoe Ziesel- Alber; one great-nephew, Henry Ziesel-Alber; and dear friends, Peggy (Robert) Hurrie, and Bobbi Jo Neese.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Ziesel.
A funeral service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 pm at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Joe Dominic officiating. A burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Peggy, Bobbi Jo, and Paula for being a special friend and caring for Gloria at the hospital. Gloria's generosity of spirit and radical kindness will be greatly missed
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 19, 2019