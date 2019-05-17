|
|
Gordon A. Trimberger
Plymouth - Gordon A. "Gordie" Trimberger, age 90, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, with his family by his side.
He was born in Plymouth on July 1, 1928, son of the late Raymond and Marie (Rock) Trimberger.
Gordon attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and Plymouth High School. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in December 1946. He retired after 45 years of work at Sohn Mfg.
On January 20, 1951, he married his wife of 68 years, Margaret Gahagan.
Gordon was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. He also belonged to the Sheboygan County Pool League for many years.
He enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Arizona, playing cards, Bingo, working in his vegetable garden, and shooting pool with his many friends. He was especially happy when his family visited him and Marge at their Arizona home. Gordon also enjoyed many winters snowmobiling before him and Marge started going to Arizona.
Gordon was also privileged of being a veteran on an Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in June of 2013.
He is survived by: His loving wife: Marge; Three children: Thomas (Barbara) Trimberger, Steven (Theresa) Trimberger, and Mary (Gary) Raeder; 8 Grandchildren: Erik (Lupita) Trimberger, Joel (Nichole) Trimberger, Nicole (Jon) Erlien, Jennifer (Ty) Weinhold, Amanda (Matthew) Biertzer, Holly (Tim) McKinnon, Marisa Raeder (special friend: Will Gyse) and Elizabeth Raeder; 14 Great grandchildren; and One Great-great grandchild.
He is also survived by: Three sisters-in-law: Carol Gahagan, Kathy Balcom, and Mary (Melvin) Ploeckelman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by: His parents; Sister: Kathleen; Step-father: Leo Klaeser; Father and Mother-in-law: Francis and Beatrice Gahagan; Brothers-in-law: Eugene, Donald, Robert, and Charles Gahagan; and Sister-in-law: Barbara Fisher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (May 20, 2019) at 5:30 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Monday (May 20) from 3:30 P.M. until the time of services.
The Plymouth VFW Post 5612 will conduct military rites following the Mass at Church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Gordon's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. George Schroeder and the staff at Sharon Richardson for the exceptional care given to Gordon.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 17, 2019