Dr. Gordon "Gordy" Allen Egelseer
Elkhart Lake - Dr. Gordon "Gordy" Allen Egelseer, 85, of Elkhart Lake, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
Gordy was born on June 3, 1934 in Milwaukee to Delmore and Margaret (Hanke) Egelseer. Gordy was a graduate of Rufus King High School. He further his education at Marquette University, he then obtained his Doctorate of Chiropractic from National College of Chiropractic in 1960. He served his country for 32 years with the United States Army, Air Force, and the Air Force National Guard. Gordy married Carol Nelson who passed away in 1985. On October 3, 1999, Gordy married Pam Kracht.
In 1978 Gordy purchased Falls Chiropractic in Sheboygan Falls and sold the clinic to his nephew, Dr. Brett Egelseer in 2004.
Gordy was a pet lover, Group Commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, chiropractor, professor, nursing home administrator, bartender, resort operator, medical book collector, car tinker, care giver and wonderful husband. He cared for and listened to all his patients, family and many friends. Gordy was known for his letter writing. He sent 100's of cards and notes to friends and family. Gordy loved practical jokes and enjoyed life in the slow lane.
Gordy is survived by his loving wife, Pam; his step-daughter, Heather Halbach; nephews and nieces, Ron (Linda) Egelseer, Linda (Randy) Zepezaur, Kevin (fiancé Kate) Egelseer, Eric (Janet) Egelseer, Don (Rachel) Egelseer, and Alan (Carol) Egelseer; he is further survived by great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol; his brothers, Kenneth (Geraldine) Egelseer, and Leonard (Martha) Egelseer.
A funeral service and full military honors to celebrate Gordy's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1pm at the Wittkopp Funeral Home in Plymouth with Rev. Richard Cerpich officiating. Burial will be at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Armstrong. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Wittkopp Funeral Home from 11am until the time of service at 1pm. A memorial fund is being established in Gordy's name.
A heartfelt thank you to my great nephew, Brett Egelseer, for standing by my side and helping me through the past few months, caring for Gordy.
Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes (920-682-0118) is assisting the Egelseer family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 4, 2019