Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Sheboygan - Gordon F. Schauer, age 83, of Sheboygan passed away early Thursday morning, November 21, 2019. Gordon was born April 15, 1936 in Gaylord, MN to the late Alfred and Helen Schauer. He lived in Arlington until he graduated from high school in June of 1954. In 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served three years of active duty and five years in the inactive reserves, receiving his honorable discharge in 1962. On July 15, 1960, Gordon was united in marriage to Marian Morgan in Lordsburg, New Mexico; she preceded him in death on May 15, 2007. Gordon worked as a salesman for John Morrell and Company in the meat and mink food division for 19 years. He then worked as a salesman and plant manager for United Foods, XK Mink Food Inc., in Plymouth retiring in 2004. Following retirement, he became a consultant. Gordon was a member of the Kettle-Moraine Mink Breeders Association and a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He spent many years hunting and fishing, especially on Lake Michigan. He was also a member of the Jaycees and the Whitetail Bow Club.

Survivors include his children: Lorraine (Mike) Holzem of Cleveland, Cindy Freitag of Two Rivers, Ed (Deb) Cline of Ottumwa, IA and Tina (John) Pearson of Eldon, IA, grandchildren: Gary (Andrea) Kaat, Jason Kaat, Ryan (Anne) Holzem, Kyle Holzem, DJ (Jacinda) Freitag, Melinda Denniston, Chad (Wendy) Cline, Brad Cline, Joe Pearson, and Amanda Pearson, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marian, brothers and sisters and a grandson Jacob.

A visitation will be held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Pastor Brett Matz from St. Mark Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with military honors being accorded by VFW Post #9156.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

The Schauer family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community and to all those who visited Gordon.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
