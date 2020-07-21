Gordon Springmann
Sheboygan Falls - Gordon Lawrence Springmann, 81, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
Gordon was born on November 7, 1938, in Washington, D.C., to James and Martha Josephine (Roussillon) Springmann. Gordon and Kathy retired to Cape Canaveral, Florida in 2013 before moving to Sheboygan Falls in 2017.
Gordon attended Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Berwyn Heights, MD through 8th grade and then High Point High School in Beltsville, MD. Gordon served in the United States Army in the early 1960's as an E4 Corporal. Gordon was employed at the National Institute of Mental Health and also the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for over 36 years until his retirement in 1995.
On July 15, 1988, Gordon married Katherine Williams in Maryland.
Gordon enjoyed reading books and doing his daily crossword puzzles along with watching his two favorite teams; the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and the Washington National's Major League baseball team. He was delighted to have seen his National's win the World Series in 2019. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed his visits with his grand-daughter, Madison.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Katherine Springmann of Sheboygan Falls; son, Russell Springmann and daughter-in-law Neissa of Oklahoma; step-daughter, Lisa Berg (Cooke); son-in-law, Andrew Berg; four grandchildren, Malaine Springmann, Durant Springmann, Madison Berg, and Everly Berg; a sister, Valerie Pauls (Springmann) of Tequesta, FL; and a brother, Gerome Springmann of West Virginia.
Gordon was preceded in death by his father, James Walter Springmann; mother, Martha Josephine Springmann (Roussillon); brother, James Walter Springmann Jr.; brother, Francis E. Springmann; sister, Geraldine Ruleman (Springmann); brother, Don Springmann; brother-in-law, Werner Pauls.
A private graveside service and burial will take place at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery, on Friday July 24th at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls, WI.
