Grace A. Winkler



Sheboygan - Grace A. Winkler, age 95, of Sheboygan went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Sheboygan Senior Community. Grace was born June 21, 1923 in Sheboygan to the late Albert and Estella (Luebenow) Littman. Grace attended local schools and graduated from Central High in 1941. She furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin in Madison with an associate degree. She was employed by Verifine Dairy and Schreier Malting Company as a chemist.



On September 4, 1948 she married Karl Winkler at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Karl passed away in 1988. Grace then married Gordon Strysick at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 1977, he passed away in 2000.



Grace was a former violinist for the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Badger Symphony of Fond du Lac and was past president of the Sheboygan Music Club. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served as a Brownie Girl Scout leader. Grace loved gardening, reading, world travel, her home, cottage and cat "Little Bit".



Survivors include: her son Robert (Sandie Colby) Winkler of Sheboygan, stepson Richard (Susan) Strysick, three grandchildren; Pamela Winkler, Christopher (Chloe) Winkler, Kaitlyn (Brian) Schingek, step grandchildren; Michael (Karen) Strysick and Elise (William) Ellis, nine great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a stepdaughter, Judy Henning and other cousins.



Family and friends will gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 11 am. Pastor James Hartman officiating. Entombment will take place in the Garden Terrace Mausoleum in the Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.



Robert would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sheboygan Senior Community and Jason from Aurora Hospice Care Givers for taking care of Grace. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary