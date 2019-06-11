|
Grace B. Sukowaty
Sheboygan - Grace B. Sukowaty, age 91, of Sheboygan passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
She was born near New Holstein on July 26, 1927, to the late Harry and Tena (Boll) Martin. She graduated from New Holstein High School in 1945. She was then employed in the office of the former Arps. Corp. and at Beach Health Care Center as a housekeeper, retiring in 1992. Grace was a faithful member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan and it's St. Ann's Society. In her retirement, she volunteered at Beach Health Care Center for many years.
On June 2, 1948, she married Raymond F. Sukowaty at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Grace took pride in her family and made sure her children were taken care of. She was an amazing housewife and mother. Raymond preceded her in death on October 30, 1989.
Grace was an avid gardener, enjoyed flowering, loved babysitting, and making many memories with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Grace is survived by her children, Mary (John) Adleman, Dale, Ruth Kaas, Mark, William "Bill", Paul, Daniel (Jane), Robert "Bob" (Julie), and Doris (Tim) Austreng; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jane; grandson Eric Sukowaty; a sister Alice (Floyd) Richter and a brother Harry (Lucille) Martin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave. in Sheboygan, with Father Matthew Widder officiating. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at church, from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM with the service to follow. Grace will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Grace's name are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice team who cared for Grace. They would also like to thank the staff at the Sheboygan Aurora Clinic and Dr. Cynthia Northrup for many years of care and guidance.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 11, 2019