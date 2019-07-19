|
Grace Irene Wartke Davis
Edmond - Grace Irene Wartke Davis, age 96, died peacefully Sunday morning in her home in Edmond, Oklahoma after a short battle with lung cancer.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Durward Davis and her daughter Vallis Anthony. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Jack) Wiley of Norman, Oklahoma and Michelle (Keith) Gannaway of Edmond, Oklahoma. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Stan (Shelly) Ruffner, Jayson (Kelli) Gannaway, David (Stephanie) Gannaway, Amy Wiley, Lindsey Gannaway, and Patrick (Rachel) Anthony; great grandchildren Grace, Kaylen, Houston, Sophia, Yorick, Lennox, William, Gabriella, and Sloane.
Grace Wartke Davis was also preceded in death by her brothers John Wartke, August Wartke, and William Wartke; sisters Frieda Kloppenburg, Ann Arpke, Louise Wartke, and Minnie Achsel. She is survived by nieces and nephews Bobby Wartke, Alan Wartke, Corinne Ewig, Karen Wartke, Shelley St. Pierre, and Sandra Jurk.
Grace grew up as the youngest child of 8 in a large German immigrant family in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. As a child, she acquired a work ethic which became legendary among her family and friends and continued her entire life. Upon graduation from Sheboygan North High School, Grace moved to Chicago for work and shortly after her 20th birthday, joined the United States Marine Corps. She served her country with distinction as a quartermaster supply man, radio repairman and radio operator. Grace earned the rank of Sergeant.
Grace and Durward met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as they were both discharging from the Marine Corps and after a short romance, were married in 1945. They moved to a farm in Tillman County, Oklahoma and then into the small town of Snyder, Oklahoma, where Grace lived for 52 years until 2007, when she moved to Edmond, Oklahoma.
Her pride in being a United States Marine was unrivaled and the discipline and patriotism she learned in the Marines never left her, as friends and family will attest. She was a no-nonsense woman around whom everybody needed to 'pull their weight'.
She continued her a career in civil service as the secretary to several inspectors general at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for over 25 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Women Marines Association, Heartland Chapter OK-2 2801 Redbud Lane Edmond, Oklahoma 73025 or to USMC's Toys for Tots.
A private inurnment will be held at the Fredrick Memorial Cemetery where she will be interred with honor.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019