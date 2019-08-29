|
Grace M Rollinger
Belgium - residing recently at Harbor Campus of Port Washington passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Aug 24, 2019. She was a member of St Mary's Lake Church now Divine Savior Parish-Holy Cross. Grace married Francis (Fritz) Rollinger (1918-2004) on June 1, 1946. She helped significantly on the family farm until it was sold. After the sale she and her husband became Florida snowbirds for 28 years. While in Florida their time was spent socializing with friends and partaking in various hobbies. On the farm she had a very large garden of flowers, berries and vegetables. She continued that same passion when they moved to the east edge of the Village of Belgium. When she made her yearly trek from Florida to the more pleasant summer weather in Wisconsin, she worked at Smith Brother's restaurant as a hostess/cashier for 26 years. In her leisure time she enjoyed a full array of needle work, bowling, golfing, card playing and square dancing. In her late 80's it was not unusual to see her walking about town and to church. A full mile walk was not really a challenge for her. As a reward for all their hard work on the farm, they traveled extensively. Grace was preceded in death by her husband Fritz and her siblings, Nick, Leroy, Oliver and Irene She is survived by sons Gary (Sandy) Rollinger, Ronald (Jane) Rollinger and daughter JoAnn "Joey" O'Hara. She has seven grandchildren, Lauren Jenrette, Courtney O'Hara, Eric (Stacy) Rollinger, Mark (Jodi) Rollinger, Melissa Rollinger, Brian (fiancée Jenelle) Rollinger and Michael (Emily) Rollinger. She has seven great-grandchildren, Edward, Anna, Elleanor, Daviny, Livia, Cecelia and Ellyjah. She is further survived by her sister MaryAnn Lanser and brother Richard Depies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel (5330 Cty Rd. B, Belgium WI 53004). The Visitation will be at CHURCH from 12:45PM until the time of service. Grace will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Mary's Catholic Parish Cemetery in Lake Church/Belgium. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are appreciated to Heartland Hospice (1233 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53226).
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangement.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 29, 2019