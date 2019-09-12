|
|
Gregory D. Schwartz
Sheboygan - Gregory "Hagar" D. Schwartz, age 59, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.
He was born on November 5, 1959, in Sheboygan to Robert and Theresa (Mosel) Schwartz. He attended local schools and graduated from North High School. The majority of his life, Gregory worked in the family business, Schwartz Typesetting and most recently employed at Great Lakes Cheese Co. On July 9, 1983, he married the love of his life, Dawn Sachse in Sheboygan.
Gregory enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family. He was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan, not missing many Brewer or Packer games. Some fondest memories were made during cookouts, enjoying his brats. His granddaughter, Kady was the light of his life and they would be together any chance they got.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Dawn; children Michael (significant other Kelsey) and Christin (Mike) Koenig; granddaughter Kadyn Schwartz; mother Theresa Schwartz; siblings, Michael Schwartz, Roger Schwartz, Diane Lenz, and Michele Schwartz; an uncle Pete (Delores) Schwartz; an aunt Carolyn Tinling; brother-in-law Devin (Pam) Sachse; sister-in-law Debbie (Todd) Valente; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert; siblings, Pamela Schwartz and Robert Schwartz; numerous aunts and uncles; mother-in-law Barbara Sachse and a father-in-law Jerome (Marlene) Sachse.
A Celebration of Life for Gregory will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St. in Sheboygan. The family asks that you wear your favorite sports team apparel or a flannel shirt.
The family would like to personally thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Memorial Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Grafton, and Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center for all the excellent care given to both them and Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Gregory's name.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 12, 2019