Grover Landwehr
Franklin - Grover Landwehr of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was 89 years old.
Grover was born November 23, 1929, the son of Otto and Leona (nee Rahn) Landwehr. He attended Lincoln-Erdman and Howards Grove schools, graduating in 1948. After high school, he served his country in the National Guard and the United States Army Signal Corp. On September 3, 1960, he was united in marriage with Janet Perronne at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Together, they raised their 6 children in Franklin. Janet preceded him in death in 2000.
A third generation barber, Grover worked as a barber for nearly 70 years. He initially worked with his Uncle Rueben, before building his own shop in the late 1960's. For 27 years, Grover also worked as a troubleshooter at Stoelting in Kiel.
For many years, Grover served on the Franklin Fire Department as a member as well as Chief. An avid Green Bay Packer fan, Grover also loved motorcycles, visiting Road America and the EAA, trips to steam engine and tractor shows, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for speaking fluent German (and correcting everybody else's German when mispronounced).
Grover is survived by his children: Lois (David) Ratajczak of Sheboygan Falls, Gary Landwehr of Sheboygan Falls, Lynn (Jeff) Ries of Sheboygan, Eric Landwehr of Elkhart Lake and Keith Landwehr of Franklin. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way, sisters-in-law: Joan Landwehr of Sheboygan, Luella Landwehr of Herman and Darlene Tracey of Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Grover is preceded in death by his wife Janet, son Aaron, and brothers Oswald and Howard.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. Rev. Melinda Feller will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00-6:00PM.
Grover will be laid to rest beside his wife and son at Immanuel UCC Reformed Cemetery in the town of Herman.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 13, 2019