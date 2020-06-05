Guillermo Gomez DiazSheboygan - Guillermo Gomez Diaz age 47 of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning June 2, 2020 while at home with his family after a courageous battle with cancer.Born September 5th, 1972 In Mexico City, Mexico to Gudelia Diaz Jimenez and J Trinidad Gomez Alcauter. Guillermo came from Mexico in 1990. He worked at Willman Industries in Cedar Grove in the 90's and, since June 2004, at VanWyks in Waldo. He was a very hard and dependable worker and always available when needed.A generous, strong, and proud man, Guillermo loved being with family. He had a huge, selfless heart and always helped to make sure that his loved ones were taken care of.Even though Guillermo did not have any children of his own, he acted as a wonderful "father" to his niece Yazmin. They had a strong and special bond.Guillermo is survived by his mother, Gudelia Diaz Jimenez; father, J Trinidad Gomez Alcauter; brother Mario (Andrea) Gomez; sister Yazmin Gomez; niece Yazmin Gomez; nephew Dante Gomez; many more nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.Guillermo's family would like to give special thanks to his Aurora Hospice Nurses for making his final days comfortable. They would also like to give a special thanks to Father Matthew Widder for his prayers and counsel which brought Guillermo and his family great peace.As were his wishes, a funeral will not be held but rather there will be a private Mass for the family.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Guillermo's arrangements.