H. Bruce Hubel
Sheboygan Falls - H. Bruce Hubel, 80 finished his final "race" of life and is now at peace on heaven's shore. After a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease, Bruce died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Community Faith Home where he had resided for the last 21 months. Bruce was born on November 9, 1938 to the late Ensley and Lucille Hubel in Detroit, MI. He was an outstanding scholar athlete both in high school and college, earning several honors and awards including the CMU outstanding athletic scholarship in 1960, awarded to the senior athlete with the highest academic average.
He earned a bachelor degree in teaching from Central Michigan University, becoming a math, physics, science and driver's training teacher for over 40 years at Warren Fitzgerald High School in Warren, MI. He was also a life-long learner pursuing advanced degrees in Physics and Electrical Engineering.
He was united in marriage to MaryLee Brown on August 5, 1961 in Newberry, MI. They raised their three children in a Christian home, attending and active members of Warren First United Methodist Church. The family enjoyed many outdoor activities and adventures including camping (even in the winter), skiing and Sunfish sailboat racing.
Bruce was an avid sports enthusiast who achieve success in almost any sport he attempted, including baseball, sailing, snow skiing, golf, volleyball and pool leagues.
He played baseball/softball almost all of his life, even into his 70's on a senior league in MI. Also, in his later years he also enjoyed travels around the world with trips to Greece, Mexico, the Galapagos Islands and ski trips with teacher friends.
Although Alzheimer's ravaged his mind and took the man we remember away from us way too soon, Bruce will be remembered for his brilliant smile and fierce strength. He loved life and had a tenacious "never give up" spirit.
Bruce is survived by his daughters Donna VanOrden and Denise Hubel; Eileen Kastura (special "adopted" daughter); son-in-law Ken VanOrden; grandchildren Sean Lovejoy and Dzaimal Bohlman and former wife MaryLee Hubel.
He was preceded in death by his brother Wallace, sister Carol and son Gary who died tragically in 1984 at 20 years old.
A memorial service of honor and remembrance will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Reverend Bill TeWinkle and Reverend Donna VanOrden presiding. Visitation will be from 2-4pm with service at the funeral home to follow.
The family would like to extend thanks to the many people who have touched our lives and helped us navigate this Alzheimer's journey; with special appreciation for ALL the exceptional caregivers at Pine Haven Faith Home, Dad's beloved caregivers Tanya and Yvonne at Azura Memory Care and the entire hospice team from St. Nicholas Home Health and Hospice who offered support, comfort and extraordinary care to Bruce in his last days on earth.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made in Bruce's honor to either The Gathering Place (a memory/dementia care program in the Sheboygan area) or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019