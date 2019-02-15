|
Harlan Huibregtse
Oostburg - Harlan John Huibregtse, 87, of Oostburg, entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Harbor Cove in Port Washington.
Harlan was born on July 28, 1931, to Harley and Marie (Van Sluys) Huibregtse. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School.
On March 25, 1953, Harlan married Marjorie in Sheboygan. He was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church of Oostburg where he served faithfully as an elder, Sunday school teacher, and the janitor for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping, and down-hill skiing. Above all, Harlan's faith in God and love for his family underscored his life. He was a giving and compassionate man who greatly demonstrated acts of service to his family and community.
Harlan is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth Newhouse of Cedarburg; son, David Huibregtse of Okauchee; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nick) Ayoub, Katherine Newhouse, Luke Newhouse, Lydia (Isaac) Burnett, Abraham Newhouse; great-grandchild, Josephine Ayoub; two sisters-in-law, Mary Huibregtse, Mona Otten; one brother-in-law, Roger (Audrey) Otten.
Harlan was preceded in death by his father, Harley Huibregtse; mother, Marie Huibregtse; wife, Marjorie June Huibregtse; son-in-law, Duane Newhouse; sister, Lenore (Roger) Smies; brother, Mark Huibregtse; sister-in-law, Eunice (John) Hendrikse; and a brother-in-law, Jim Otten.
Harlan's funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11 am at First Christian Reformed Church of Oostburg with Rev. Drew Zylstra officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
Memorials may be given in his name for Sheboygan County Christian School or Oostburg Christian School.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Huibregtse family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 15, 2019