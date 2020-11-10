Harlan R. Bullard
Harlan R. Bullard, devoted husband, loving father, joyful grandfather, dear son and brother passed away peacefully October 31, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife Sue, his family, and his dog, Carly.
A proud native of Lafayette, IN, Harlan was born September 23, 1933 to John and Pearl (Ruby) Bullard. After graduating from West Lafayette High School in 1951, he matriculated to Purdue University. He was awarded early acceptance to the Veterinary Medical program at Michigan State University where he obtained his DVM.
Harlan served his country as a Captain in the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his return, he practiced as a veterinarian in Carmel, IN. His love of learning led him to return to school, as he entered the Indiana University School of Medicine and became an Ophthalmologist. While completing his residency in South Bend, IN, he married fellow physician, Janet Susan Johns (Sue) September 8, 1967.
After making Lafayette their permanent home, along the Wabash River, they felt blessed to raise two sons, George Harlan John Bullard and Samuel Harlan John Bullard. In addition to serving patients at the Arnett Clinic for almost thirty years, Harlan was an avid outdoorsman as he enjoyed gardening, fishing, sailing and canoeing. In addition to his love of reading, his other hobbies included wood working, caring for service dogs, antiques, art and history.
Harlan and Sue enjoyed a warm retirement in Sun City West, AZ. Some of his favorite memories were white water rafting trips through the Grand Canyon and sailing expeditions on Lake Michigan. His family will fondly remember him as a quiet, sincere gentleman who loved a good laugh around the family dinner table.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pearl Bullard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, best friend, and dedicated caregiver, Sue Bullard (Kohler, WI); his two sons George (Shannon) Bullard of Kohler, WI and Sam (Swati) Bullard of Zionsville, IN; seven grandchildren, including Bridget, Eddie, Charlotte, and Patrick; and his brother John Bullard (Claypool, IN).
Due to restrictions surrounding Covid-19, the family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, feel free to support the Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine at https://vet.purdue.edu/giving/index.php