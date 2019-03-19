Services Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service 1132 Superior Avenue Sheboygan , WI 53081 920-452-1481 For more information about Harlan Weber Visitation 9:00 AM Blessed Trinity Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 327 Giddings Avenue Sheboygan Falls. , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harlan Weber Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harlan Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harlan Weber



Sheboygan Falls - Harlan Weber of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Thursday, March 14 at the age of 71 following a three-year journey with prostate cancer.



He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Claude and Elizabeth Weber. He grew up in Auburndale and attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where he met the love of his life, Sandy Rauwald, to whom he was happily married for nearly 49 years. Together they had two children, Nikki and Brad.



When he completed his education degree at UW-SP, Harlan and Sandy moved to Sheboygan. Early in his career he earned a master's degree in math, and went on to teach at Sheboygan South High School for 30 years. During that time, he was very active and held many positions with the SEA; he served as the advisor for mock trial, which won back-to-back state tournaments and also went to nationals; and he traveled the country for Texas Instruments to educate teachers on how to use graphing calculators. In 1999, he went to Washington DC to accept the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math & Science Teaching.



Later in his career, Harlan received another master's degree, in administration, and moved into an administrative leadership position with the Sheboygan Area School District. There, he was the grade level chairperson coordinator for math, science, gifted and talented, and health; the district ATOD steering committee chair; and the NCAA district contact person. He served in this administrative capacity for 10 more years before retiring with significant accolades in 2009.



While he had an impressive career, which he loved, by far the most important thing in Harlan's life was time spent with family and friends. Since his retirement, Harlan and Sandy were able to spend part of each winter in either Florida or Arizona. Aside from regular family gatherings — which were much cherished — Harlan made every Christmas extra special by creating and executing a family scavenger hunt. It was a hit with his own children and became a beloved tradition for his grandchildren … even though they had to work for their gifts! Harlan's family is grateful to have had one last big gathering just a few weeks ago in Wisconsin Dells where he was able to spend immeasurably important time with Sandy, their children and their grandchildren.







Harlan was a dedicated Wisconsin Badger fan, especially when it came to basketball and football, for which he was a happy season ticket holder. He also loved to golf, anywhere but especially at Autumn Ridge in Valders, and enjoyed a standing Tuesday golf date with his neighbor. Harlan was also an avid reader, too — even reading the whole Harry Potter series like several of his grandchildren. While he loved and enjoyed these hobbies, he was also a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels for more than 15 years.



Harlan is survived by his loving family including his wife, Sandy; his daughter Nikki (Eric) Cook and son Brad (Stacie) Weber; grandson Braeden Bertz; granddaughters Zoe, Lila and Thea Cook; and grandsons Owen, Jay and Davis Weber. He is further survived by his sister Carol (John) Raschke; brother Lee Weber (Patti Mitchell); sister Claudine (Marvin) Konrardy; and brother Gerry (Dawn) Weber; in-laws Jack Rauwald (Robin Ebert); Jill (Gary Southcott); and Jeff Rauwald, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.



A celebration of Harlan's life will be held Friday, March 22 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 327 Giddings Avenue, Sheboygan Falls. A visitation will begin at 9am with a mass to follow at 11am.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for their ongoing care, especially his nurse Aggie, nurse navigator Debbie and oncologist Dr. Kumar. The staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice helped to make Harlan's final days as peaceful and comfortable as possible. The family would also like to thank all the friends and family members who provided so much care, comfort, and support throughout Harlan's cancer journey, especially Harlan's close friend Joe Sheehan.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Harlan's memory can be made to Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund, 1621 N. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan, WI 53081.



?



"What mattered most of all was the dash between the years." - Thank you, Dad, for teaching us it's the dash that counts.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harlan's arrangements.? Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries