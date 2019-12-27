Services
Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
Harland M. "Harley" Heus


1921 - 2019
Harland M. "Harley" Heus Obituary
Harland "Harley" M. Heus

of New Holstein - On Saturday, November 30th, 2019, Harland (Harley) Mathue Heus 98, passed peacefully onto our Lord joining his wife Ruth. He was surrounded by family who sent him on his way. He was born June 30th, 1921 in Marytown, WI the son of William P. and Caroline (Ginsterblum) Heus. Harley married Ruth Chrouser on August 16, 1948 at St. Josephs' church in Stratford, WI. His family would like to thank Calumet County Hospice and the team at Century Ridge in Chilton, especially caregiver Mary! A celebration of Harley's life will be held in the spring of 2020 with a full obituary published a few weeks before. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Harley's name to the New Holstein Historical Society.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
