Harold A. Prust
Plymouth - Harold August Prust, age 88, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully early Saturday Morning (May 16, 2020) at Sunny Ridge Health Center in Sheboygan where he had been a resident the past two months.
He was born on September 30, 1931 to the late John and Louise (Beilke) Prust in Fremont twp., Clark Co., WI. He grew up on the family farm and attended Valley Grade School and Loyal, WI - High School.
On May 1, 1952 he was united in marriage to Vera Marie Johnson at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greenwood, WI. Following their marriage he worked at various places in the Marshfield area until 1955 when they moved to Sheboygan Co. He worked at Kohler Co. for 14 years and then for the Sheboygan Cty Highway Dept. for 25 years, retiring in 1993.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth and was a charter member of Winooski Bowmen Archery Club. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Bowhunters Assoc. His main interests were hunting -especially bow hunting, fishing, woodworking, sharking dice, and enjoying his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: His wife of 68 years, Vera; One daughter: Mary (Dan) Christel of Kiel; Three sons: James of Titusville, FL, Michael of Laona, WI, and Jeffrey (fiancée: Lisa Seil) of Kiel; One son-in-law: Michael Meyer of Mohave, AZ; Grandchildren: Stephanie (Shawn) Brown and their children: Evelyn and Noah of Richfield, WA, Nicol (Mike) Langdon and their children: Logan and Nathan of Springfield, MO, Nadine (Gary) Becker and their children: Cayden, Ambreah and Beau of Plymouth, Kyle (Christina) Prust and their children: Kylend, Kaleb, Kallista, Kelcier, and Karter of Kissimmee, FL, Mitchell Prust (friend: Lauryn) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Andrew Tauscheck of Plymouth; Two step-grandchildren: Danielle (Josh) Christel of Milwaukee and Sam Christel of Madison; and One step-great-grandson: Kyle Becker of Chilton.
Also surviving are two sisters: Viola Otto of Menasha and Edna Masephol of Marshfield; Four brothers-in-law: Dale (Ginny) Johnson of Eau Claire, Sam (Sharon) Johnson of Crandon, WI, Harry (Eleanor) Johnson of Greenwood and Ray (the late Diane) Johnson of Tomah; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides his parents and mother and father-in-law: Leonard and Lois (Cole) Johnson, he was preceded in death by: his daughter, Lois Meyer in 1997; an infant son, Mark in 1960; one grandson, Seth Meyer in 2011; one brother, Robert Prust; one sister, Dorothy Fraint; one sister-in-law, Diane Johnson; and three brothers-in-law, Ray Otto, Walter Friant, and Emil Masephol.
Cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Winooski Bowmen Archery Club. More information to follow.
A memorial fund in Harold's name will be designated to the Winooski Bowmen Youth Archery.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For on line condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunny Ridge, Dr. Charles Schleevogt, Dr. Nikhil Parikh, Dr. Louis Coulis, St. Nicholas Dialysis staff, St. Nicholas Hospital staff, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the staff at Sheboygan Internal Medicine, for the kindness and compassion given to Harold, you were all super! Also thanks to so many friends and family for your prayers and concerns over the years of his illness. A huge thank you to Pastor Casey Sugden for all the visits, which Harold enjoyed very much, and the Redeemer Lutheran Church congregation for all their concerns and prayers. Last but not least, thanks to the members of Winooski Bowmen for the support and friendship. Your encouragement and companionship is very much appreciated. May God bless each and every one of you!
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020