Harold A. Wendorf
West Bend, formerly Plymouth - Harold A. Wendorf age 98, formerly of Greenbush and Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Cedar Community in West Bend where he resided.
Harold was born on July 25, 1920 in Milwaukee, a son to the late Edward and Corney (Schmidt) Wendorf. He graduated from Milwaukee Boys Technical High School in 1939. On September 20, 1941 he was united in marriage to Helen Williams at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Helen preceded him in death on December 7, 2013. Harold served during World War II with the U.S. Army 32nd Division, 127th Infantry Regiment, seeing extensive combat duty in the New Guinea campaigns at Saidor, Aitape and Morotai and the Battles of Leyte and Luzon in the Philippines. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for his service. Harold was employed by the Milwaukee Public School System as a Plant Operations Engineer. He worked at various schools during his 37 year career and retired from John Marshall High School in 1977.
Harold was an active member of Holy Ghost Lutheran and Christ Memorial Lutheran Churches in Milwaukee before moving to Greenbush. He became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbeulah where he served as Financial Secretary and Treasurer. He was a longtime member of the American Legion which included the Haslee-Doebert-Schmidt American Legion Post 261 in Greenbush, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and the 127th Infantry Association.
Harold raised horses, was an avid Brewers baseball fan, an accomplished Sheepshead player, competitive horseshoe pitcher and bowler, an expert wood craftsman and could fix anything, which he did often for family and friends.
Harold is survived by three children, Diane (Charles) Dickinson of Frankfort, KY, Edward Wendorf of Kewaskum and Alan (Suzanne) Wendorf of Wheaton, IL; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Susan) Dickinson, Glen (Dana) Dickinson, Daniel Dickinson, Gary Wendorf, John (Beckie) Wendorf, Matthew (Doan) Wendorf and Sally (Braden) Grieser; twelve great grandchildren, Stephanie, Phillip, Aashi, Priya, Hanna, Christopher, Luke, Danica, Margrit, Charles, Ruby and Franny. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Audrey Grieser and two sisters, Florence Loomer and Mabel Berndt.
A funeral service for Harold will be held 11 am, Tuesday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbuelah with Rev. Donald Johnson officiating. Burial with military rites accorded will follow in the Greenbush Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, 200 E. Main St. on Tuesday from 9;30 am until the time of service at 11 am.
Memorials in Harold's name for Zion Lutheran Church or Cedar Community are preferred.
Harold's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of the Cedar Community for their continual kindness and compassion while he called the community home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 30, 2019