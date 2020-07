Harold August PrustPlymouth - Harold August Prust, age 88, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully early Saturday Morning (May 16, 2020) at Sunny Ridge Health Center in Sheboygan where he had been a resident the past two months.He was born on September 30, 1931 to the late John and Louise (Beilke) Prust in Fremont twp., Clark Co., WI. He grew up on the family farm and attended Valley Grade School and Loyal, WI - High School.On May 1, 1952 he was united in marriage to Vera Marie Johnson at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greenwood, WI. Following their marriage he worked at various places in the Marshfield area until 1955 when they moved to Sheboygan Co. He worked at Kohler Co. for 14 years and then for the Sheboygan Cty Highway Dept. for 25 years, retiring in 1993.He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Plymouth and was a charter member of Winooski Bowmen Archery Club. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Bowhunters Assoc. His main interests were hunting -especially bow hunting, fishing, woodworking, sharking dice, and enjoying his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Survivors include: His wife of 68 years, Vera; One daughter: Mary (Dan) Christel of Kiel; Three sons: James of Titusville, FL, Michael of Laona, WI, and Jeffrey (fiancée: Lisa Seil) of Kiel; One son-in-law: Michael Meyer of Mohave, AZ; Grandchildren: Stephanie (Shawn) Brown and their children: Evelyn and Noah of Richfield, WA, Nicol (Mike) Langdon and their children: Logan and Nathan of Springfield, MO, Nadine (Gary) Becker and their children: Cayden, Ambreah and Beau of Plymouth, Kyle (Christina) Prust and their children: Kylend, Kaleb, Kallista, Kelcier, and Karter of Kissimmee, FL, Mitchell Prust (friend: Lauryn) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Andrew Tauscheck of Plymouth; Two step-grandchildren: Danielle (Josh) Christel of Milwaukee and Sam Christel of Madison; and One step-great-grandson: Kyle Becker of Chilton.Also surviving are two sisters: Viola Otto of Menasha and Edna Masephol of Marshfield; Four brothers-in-law: Dale (Ginny) Johnson of Eau Claire, Sam (Sharon) Johnson of Crandon, WI, Harry (Eleanor) Johnson of Greenwood and Ray (the late Diane) Johnson of Tomah; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Besides his parents and mother and father-in-law: Leonard and Lois (Cole) Johnson, he was preceded in death by: his daughter, Lois Meyer in 1997; an infant son, Mark in 1960; one grandson, Seth Meyer in 2011; one brother, Robert Prust; one sister, Dorothy Fraint; one sister-in-law, Diane Johnson; and three brothers-in-law, Ray Otto, Walter Friant, and Emil Masephol.A celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Winooski Bowmen Archery Club, N6744 Sportsmans Lane, Plymouth, WI. A time to visit with family will take place from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon, with a service to follow at 12:00 Noon and a luncheon will be served following the service.A memorial fund in Harold's name will be designated to the Winooski Bowmen Youth Archery.The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For on line condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com