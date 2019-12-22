|
|
Harriet Bruinooge
Sheboygan - Harriet Bruinooge, age 91, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home.
She was born in Sheboygan on August 11, 1928, to the late Peter and Harriet (Lanser) Verlare. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School. On November 24, 1949, Harriet married Dick Bruinooge in Grand Rapids, MI. Harriet was a 4th grade teacher for some time, along with a piano teacher and a church organist, but for most of their married life, she was a homemaker. Both Dick and Harriet were lifelong members of Christ Community Church in Sheboygan.
Harriet enjoyed playing tennis, reading, swimming, biking, and visiting their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When asked, Harriet's most favorable memories were traveling with Dick to The Netherlands, twice seeing Belgium, Germany and France. Another adventure was to Japan for six months. In their 70 years of married life, giving back to the community and various charities was something they felt was very important.
Along with her husband Dick of over 70 years, Harriet is survived by their children, Rick (Cher) Bruinooge, Nan (Brendan) Kelly, and Nina (Paul) Heibing; grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron, Michael, Jason, Jada, Andrew, and Stephen; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Other family and friends further survive.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores and Helen.
A Funeral Service for Harriet will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N 8th St., with Pastor Joshua Van Engen officiating. The family will greet visitors, at the funeral home, on Friday from 10 AM until the time of service. Harriet will be laid to rest in Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Harriet's name to Sheboygan Christian School.
The family would like to personally thank Dick and Harriet's neighbors and friends for their continued support. Your care and concern is greatly appreciated.
To leave an online condolence for Harriet, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019