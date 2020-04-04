|
|
Harriet Lillian Schreurs
Cedar Grove - Harriet Lillian Schreurs, 92, of Cedar Grove, went home to her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Harriet was born on December 15, 1927, in Cedar Grove, WI to Albert and Amy (Rushton) Schreurs on the farm that her Grandpa and Grandma Schreurs homesteaded. She was a graduate of Cedar Grove High School. Harriet was employed at Musebeck Shoe Company as a Sewer for her entire working career.
She was a lifelong member of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove, where she taught Sunday School, belonged to the Esther Society and the Womens Missionary Society. She also worked at funeral lunches and other church events. Harriet was a wonderful friend and witness to her Lord to her neighbors and all with whom she crossed paths.
Harriet loved to help her brother, Lloyd, on the family farm. She had a great love for animals, especially dogs. Harriet enjoyed traveling with friends, jigsaw puzzles, watching sports, spending time with family and friends. She was always known for her compassion and kindness and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Harriet is survived by her sister, Muriel Schreurs; cousins, Howard (Nancy) Rushton and Robert Walvoort; dear friends, Dan & Leona Theune and Sharon & Allan Claerbaut; and many other extended family members and friends.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Amy; infant sister, Lillian Schreurs; brother, Lloyd Robert Schreurs; as well as many other relatives and close friends.
A private committal service will be held at Union Cemetery with Rev. David Cornette officiating. Future services for the public will be announced at a later date.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
Harriet's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staffs at Cedar Grove Gardens and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She especially enjoyed her Cedar Grove Gardens family over the last several years. We would also like to thank the neighboring Batzel children for their visits, beautiful pictures, and performances that have cheered Harriet and Muriel over the last years.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-467-3431) is serving the Schreurs family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020