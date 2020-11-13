Harrison Lucas CoatesSheboygan - Harrison Coates, 27, loving son of Lana Quandt and James Coates passed away at his home on November 10th, 2020.Harrison was born in Sheboygan, WI on October 2nd, 1993. He attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2012.Harrison was kind and big-hearted. He loved skateboarding and you could frequently find him at North Point lighthouse. Harrison enjoyed working on various construction projects and was extremely proud of the home he helped build through his high school's construction program.Harrison spent the last several years working in various retail roles, most notably as an assistant manager at Sav-A-Lot, where he performed a variety of tasks and was always looking for ways to help customers and provide them with great service.Harrison's memory will be most cherished by his mother, Lana (Erik) Quandt of Oostburg, WI and his father, James (Stacy) Coates of Milltown, NJ. Harrison leaves behind his three brothers; Calvin and Henry Coates, Spencer McTrusty and one sister, Olivia McTrusty.Harrison is further survived by his grandparents, William and Vicky Coates of Little Ferry, NJ, and Allan and Brenda Steffen of Sheboygan, WI; uncles Paul (Kathy) Coates of East Stroudsburg, PA, Aaron Steffen (special friend Tricia Klemp) of Wausau WI, and aunt Kristin (Brad) Robinson of Sheboygan WI; cousins Corbin Coates; McKenna, James, Elianna and Jack Robinson and Godmother Maria Jacques of Green Bay, WI.Harrison was preceded in death by his Godfather, Joseph Jacques.A celebration of Harrison's life is being planned for summer 2021.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harrison's arrangements.