1/1
Harrison Lucas Coates
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison Lucas Coates

Sheboygan - Harrison Coates, 27, loving son of Lana Quandt and James Coates passed away at his home on November 10th, 2020.

Harrison was born in Sheboygan, WI on October 2nd, 1993. He attended Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2012.

Harrison was kind and big-hearted. He loved skateboarding and you could frequently find him at North Point lighthouse. Harrison enjoyed working on various construction projects and was extremely proud of the home he helped build through his high school's construction program.

Harrison spent the last several years working in various retail roles, most notably as an assistant manager at Sav-A-Lot, where he performed a variety of tasks and was always looking for ways to help customers and provide them with great service.

Harrison's memory will be most cherished by his mother, Lana (Erik) Quandt of Oostburg, WI and his father, James (Stacy) Coates of Milltown, NJ. Harrison leaves behind his three brothers; Calvin and Henry Coates, Spencer McTrusty and one sister, Olivia McTrusty.

Harrison is further survived by his grandparents, William and Vicky Coates of Little Ferry, NJ, and Allan and Brenda Steffen of Sheboygan, WI; uncles Paul (Kathy) Coates of East Stroudsburg, PA, Aaron Steffen (special friend Tricia Klemp) of Wausau WI, and aunt Kristin (Brad) Robinson of Sheboygan WI; cousins Corbin Coates; McKenna, James, Elianna and Jack Robinson and Godmother Maria Jacques of Green Bay, WI.

Harrison was preceded in death by his Godfather, Joseph Jacques.

A celebration of Harrison's life is being planned for summer 2021.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harrison's arrangements.





Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved