Harry L. Stielow
Sheboygan - Harry L. Stielow, age 84, of Sheboygan passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home.
Harry was born in Sheboygan on March 31, 1935 to the late Harry and Alma (Pfrang) Stielow. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He served our country in the United States Army from November 1957 until he was honorably discharged in November of 1959. On August 28, 1965 Harry married Judith Whiffen. Harry was employed by Sheboygan Paper Box Company, for 42 years, from 1953 until his retirement in 1995.
Harry is survived by two nephews, James Freimuth of Fitchburg, WI and Robert Freimuth of Wanakee, WI and by a number of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy and a sister Shirley Freimuth.
A Time of Gathering for friends and family will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan from 5 PM until 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Harry's name.
The family would like to thank all of Harry's caregivers for the compassionate care and companionship they provided him near the end of his life.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 21, 2019