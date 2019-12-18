|
Harry N. Chronis
Sheboygan - Harry (Harilaos) N. Chronis was born on March 20, 1945 in Pylos, Greece, and passed away on December 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 74.
In 1955, Harry immigrated to the United States with his family, spending most of his life in Sheboygan. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1963, and then served his country in the U.S. Army. He met the love of his life, Barbara (Barb) Wojton while living in Chicago. They were united in marriage on August 17th, 1971, and recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
From 1963 until a forced medical retirement in 2001, Harry owned and operated many different restaurants in Sheboygan County and Chicago, including the Greek Boy Restaurants, S & H Diner, and SNH. Harry and Barb worked side-by-side, with Harry cooking, and Barb serving his delicious homemade meals to customers, many of whom became cherished friends. His children also worked with him at the family business.
Harry loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed taking scenic drives with his wife, great conversations over coffee, cooking, and making his grandchildren smile. He was an active member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church.
Harry is survived by his wife, Barbara; six children, Eleni (John) Hartley, Nick (Amie) Chronis, Stavros Chronis, Kathy (Aaron Rossmiller) Chronis, Denny Lee, and Terry Lee; six grandchildren, Brett, Niko, Reece, Rayn, Christos, and Avianna; sister, Katina Vlahos; sister-in-law, Carol Wojton; brother-in-law, Gary Wojton; nieces, Helen Chronis, Helen Cox, and Tess (Matt Ohm) Chronis; and nephew, Nick (Eleni) Vlahos. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his loving parents, Nick and Helen (Houliareas) Chronis; brother, Steve Chronis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Matt and Ann Wojton; sister-in-law, Christina Chronis; brother-in-law, Victor Vlahos; niece, Nicole Chronis; and nephews, Harry Vlahos and Darren Cox.
A funeral service for Harry will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1425 S. 10th Street, Sheboygan with Fr. Leo Gavrilos officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated.
Harry's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Louie Coulis and Dr. Michael Martella, and their wonderful staff, for their exceptional care throughout the years and to Fr. Leo Gavrilos and the Greek community for their support and prayers during this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019