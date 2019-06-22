Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Schnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey R. "Schimmel" Schnell


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harvey R. "Schimmel" Schnell Obituary
Harvey R. "Schimmel" Schnell

Chilton, Wisconsin - Harvey R. "Schimmel" Schnell of Chilton passed away on Thursday, June 20 at the age of 77.

Harvey was born in the Town of Eaton on November 2, 1941, son of Henry & Elizabeth (Schamber) Schnell.

On October 22, 1960 he married the love of his life, Lorraine Voss.

Harvey is survived by his wife: Lorraine; his five children: LaVon Mauer & special friend Dean Delsart of Sheboygan Falls, Henry Schnell of Texas, Sherie (Todd) Peterson of Valders, Eddie (Chris) Schnell of Green Bay, Rhonda (Justin) Morelli of Rochester, NY; 10 grandchildren: Samantha (Kevin) Nehring, Matt Mauer, Miranda Boll, Brandon (Kaylee) Reiderer, Devon (Sara Groose) Reiderer, Tanya (Jesse) Maki, TaVea Peterson, Sterling Peterson, Santana "Schimmel" Peterson & Emily Schnell; two step-grandchildren: Braeden & Ronan Morelli; three great grandchildren: Ella & Finley Nehring and Carson Maki; a sister: Marion Gould and his niece and God-Daughter: Dana Gould. Harvey is further survived by numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son: James and a daughter Jody Boll.

A private service for Schimmel will be held for his immediate family.

Harvey's family would like to extend a special Thank You to Deacon Pat Knier, Pastor Dale Eggart and Karen Doerr, as well as the entire staff of the Calumet County Home Health Care & Hospice Agency for all of the loving care that have shown to both Harvey and his entire family.

Online Condolences wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now