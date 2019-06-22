|
|
Harvey R. "Schimmel" Schnell
Chilton, Wisconsin - Harvey R. "Schimmel" Schnell of Chilton passed away on Thursday, June 20 at the age of 77.
Harvey was born in the Town of Eaton on November 2, 1941, son of Henry & Elizabeth (Schamber) Schnell.
On October 22, 1960 he married the love of his life, Lorraine Voss.
Harvey is survived by his wife: Lorraine; his five children: LaVon Mauer & special friend Dean Delsart of Sheboygan Falls, Henry Schnell of Texas, Sherie (Todd) Peterson of Valders, Eddie (Chris) Schnell of Green Bay, Rhonda (Justin) Morelli of Rochester, NY; 10 grandchildren: Samantha (Kevin) Nehring, Matt Mauer, Miranda Boll, Brandon (Kaylee) Reiderer, Devon (Sara Groose) Reiderer, Tanya (Jesse) Maki, TaVea Peterson, Sterling Peterson, Santana "Schimmel" Peterson & Emily Schnell; two step-grandchildren: Braeden & Ronan Morelli; three great grandchildren: Ella & Finley Nehring and Carson Maki; a sister: Marion Gould and his niece and God-Daughter: Dana Gould. Harvey is further survived by numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son: James and a daughter Jody Boll.
A private service for Schimmel will be held for his immediate family.
Harvey's family would like to extend a special Thank You to Deacon Pat Knier, Pastor Dale Eggart and Karen Doerr, as well as the entire staff of the Calumet County Home Health Care & Hospice Agency for all of the loving care that have shown to both Harvey and his entire family.
Online Condolences wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 22, 2019