Hazel Barteck
Sheboygan - Hazel Barteck, age 106, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past several years.
Hazel was born in Sheboygan on October 26, 1912 to William E. and Elsie A. (Fausch) Bradley. She moved back to Sheboygan after living in several states with her parents who were both ordained ministers. Hazel married Orville K. Barteck on June 20, 1936 in Sheboygan.
Hazel was involved in church work for a number of years, serving as the Director of Children's Work for the Wisconsin Conference of the Evangelical United Brethren Church and used her love of crafts to teach in various church camps throughout the state. She also worked as the Activity Director for Sunny Ridge Nursing Home for fourteen years while it was a county run facility. After retiring, she taught ceramics and later china painting at her home as well as making porcelain dolls.
Hazel's parents, her husband Orville, her brother William, and her sister Evangeline all preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Bradley (Ruth), Noel (Elaine), and Wesley (Debbie). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Steve (Jan) Koepsell, Robert (Kris) Barteck, and John (Jeannette) Barteck, and her great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Andrew, Jessica, Matthew, and Emily.
Funeral services will be held at Fountain Park United Methodist Church, 828 Erie Avenue, Sheboygan on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will take place at the church from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Pastor Warren Waddell and Pastor Wes Barteck will officiate. Memorials in her name may be sent to the family. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
The family is very grateful to the staff at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center who cared for Hazel for the past several years and to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, for their compassionate care during the past year.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 27, 2019