Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Bible Church
2428 Superior Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Bible Church
2428 Superior Ave.
Sheboygan, WI
Hazel Jean Buehler

Hazel Jean Buehler Obituary
Hazel Jean Buehler

Sheboygan Falls - Hazel Jean Buehler, age 90, of Sheboygan Falls passed away February 11, 2020. Hazel was born November 6, 1929 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to the late Archibald and Hazel (Kieser) Britt. Hazel was united in marriage to Merle Edward Buehler on August 12, 1950; he preceded her in death on December 12, 2017. Hazel was a member of the PEO, Order of the Eastern Star and was active with various other church activities including choir and women's groups. She enjoyed bible study, hiking, reading, riding bikes and sometimes enjoyed golf.

Survivors include her children Patricia (Greg) Johnson, David (Beth) Buehler of Tennessee, John (Cindy) Buehler of Colorado; grandchildren Edward (Ellie) Buehler, Ariel Buehler, and Isaac (Rachel) Wixon; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Hudson Wixon.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband Merle Edward Buehler; and eldest son Paul Edward Buehler.

Family and friends may gather at Immanuel Bible Church, 2428 Superior Ave. in Sheboygan on March 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Rev. Curtis Lamansky will officiate. Burial will take place in the Niagara Cemetery in the summer.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in memory of mom, we are re-questing to gift to the Aldo Leopold Foundation: https://www.aldoleopold.org/donate/
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 8, 2020
