Hazel L. Lindsley

Sheboygan - Hazel Lindsley, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Morningside Health Center after a brief illness. She was 87 years old.

Hazel was born October 22, 1931 in Bern, PA, the daughter of Walter R. and Ora A. (nee White) Hensley. After graduation, Hazel moved to Denver, CO to work for Continental Airlines. While in Denver, she met the love of her life, Eugene W. Lindsley, who was serving in the United States Air Force. The couple was married April 28, 1953. The couple settled in Sheboygan in 1958.

Hazel is survived by three sons: David (Beverly) of Sheboygan, Robert (Rogalyn) of Madison and Gary of Sheboygan. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Michael (Alicia) Lindsley of Waldo, Stefanie Lindsley of Sheboygan, Jennifer Lindsley of Wauwatosa and Scott Lindsley of Madison; great-grandchildren: Emmett and Jaxton Lindsley, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her daughter Barbara Lindsley and her siblings: Chester, Clarence, William, Walter, Orville, Virginia and Verna.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The committal will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morningside Health Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com for online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 5, 2019
