H.E. Gene AndersonKiel - H. E. Gene" Anderson, age 89 of Kiel, died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday evening, June 22, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Gene was born on March 23, 1931, in Milbank South Dakota; son of late George and Josephine (Scholtes) Anderson. He was a graduate of Milbank High School, with the class of 1950. After high school he joined the U.S. Marines, serving in Korea. He served in the Marines from 1951 until 1954. On September 30, 1977 Gene married the love of his life, Marlene Schubert in Sioux Falls, SD. Gene started out his employment with a telephone company as a lineman, working his way up to Regional Manager, retiring from AT&T in 1985. Gene found out retirement wasn't for him. He was recruited by General Telephone and retired from there in 1992. Gene looked forward to the time he was able to help others out. He worked part-time at Lulloff's True Value as well as a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul and at the Kiel Middle School where he helped students with computer classes. He was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church as well as the Kiel VFW Post #6707.Gene had a passion for technology, always staying up with the new up and coming advancement. He was a collector of many things, most importantly his scale cars. Gene could also be found woodworking, building birdhouse as well as animals. He looked forward to his travels with Marlene, where ever the road would lead them.He is survived by his children: daughter, Sharon (Michael) Curry, Kiel, and grandchildren: Michael (Monique) Curry and Carson (Laura) Curry; daughter, Cindy (Jack) Rolbiecki, Kiel, and grandchildren: Shannon (Bryant Mason) Rolbiecki, and Justin Rolbiecki (Chelsey Bills); son, Rick (Gary Waters) Anderson, Santa Fe, NM, son, Steven Anderson (Steven Viera), St. Petersburg Beach, FL; step-son, Jerrod (Toni) Henschel, Elkhart Lake, and their daughter, Sofia Henschel; and 5 great-grandchildren, August, Adler and Isla Curry, and Hazel and Sebastian Rolbiecki-Mason. He is further survived by his sister, Euince Flanagan, SD; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Berneda (Willy) Wittek, Derold (Yvonne) Schubert, Marlow Schubert, Arlis (Bernie) Henschel and Lucinda Schubert along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, his parents, George and Josephine Anderson, brothers, John Joseph and Robert Anderson, sisters, Dorothy (Bon) Van Asch, Margaret (Donny) Fortin, stepson, Jeff Henschel, brother-in-law, Myron Schubert and sister-in-law, Margie Schubert.Per Gene's wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Gene will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville where he will be laid next to his wife.In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name.The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Gene and his family during his recent illness.