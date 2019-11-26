|
|
Helen A. McMullen
Plymouth - Helen A. McMullen, age 98, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Sunday Evening (Nov. 24, 2019) at Songbird Pond Assisted Living in Plymouth.
Helen was born on May 16, 1921 in the Town of Rhine, WI a daughter of the late Leonard and Marian Barth Platz.
She attended Dewey Grade School in the Town of Rhine and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1939.
Helen was employed at the Common Wealth Telephone Company in Elkhart Lake and Plymouth for 5 years.
On December 28, 1944 she married Francis J. McMullen at St. George Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake.
The couple lived in Elkhart Lake and then resided in the Town of Mitchell for many years.
Helen helped run the family business with her husband, Mac's Excavating & Grading, in the Town of Mitchell for over 20 years. Her Husband preceded her in death on June 17, 1971.
She moved to Plymouth in 1973 and was employed at the White Clover Dairy in the Town of Mitchell and then worked for the Plymouth School District in the Food Service Area until retiring in 1996.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth and belonged to the Christian Women Society in the church and was a former member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Parnell.
Survivors Include: Seven children; Gary (Bonnie) McMullen of Adell, Linda (Tom) Foshag of West Bend, Dennis McMullen of Plymouth, Lee McMullen of Fall Creek, Patrick (Pauline) McMullen of Sherwood, WI, Michael (Shelley) McMullen of Green Bay and Judith (Joe) Lyons of Gardnerville, NV. Sixteen grandchildren; and Twenty great grandchildren.
She is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by one grandson: Scott McMullen, one great-grandson: Sawyer Winsand, one daughter-in-law: Alice McMullen and three brothers: Lester, Norman, and Arno Platz.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday morning (November 30, 2019) at 11:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael's Parish Cemetery in Parnell.
Friends may call at the CHURCH on Saturday (Nov. 30) from 9:30 AM until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Helen's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Songbird Pond Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Helen.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019