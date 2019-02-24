|
Helen Beggan
Oconomowoc - Helen Katherine (nee Cechvala) Beggan peacefully entered into eternal life on January 31, 2019 at the age of 93. Her husband Donald, whom she married at St. Michael's, Kewaskum in 1947, passed away in 2016. Loving mother of Gayle Kugler, Margo (Bernie) Suardini, Jeffrey (Terry) Beggan, Renee (Paul) Smits and Mark Beggan. Proud grandmother of Adam, Tia, Zach, Chrissy, Carrie, Rianna and Karina and great-grandmother of Nesja, Cyrus, Mila, Henzley, Maklin, Eli, Sawyer, Ava, Paisley, and Dominic. She is further survived by sister-in-law Marjorie (Beggan) Black and sister-in-law Marian (Zeltinger) Beggan Daubenmeyer; and many nieces and nephews. She is the last of our 'Cechvala's Greatest Generation' in her family of five sisters and five brothers. Her parents, Mary and John Cechvala built a beef cattle farm, after emigrating from villages near Prague.
Born in the Town of Farmington, Kewaskum, Helen grew up in the area and attended grade school at St. Michaels, Kewaskum and West Bend high school. After graduation she worked in the personnel office at the Enger Kress Company in West Bend where she met Don, her future husband, when he applied for a job after his time in the US Army Corps. Later that week they shared their first dance at Lighthouse Lanes in Barton.
The couple raised their family in Milwaukee and Slinger. Helen worked at Gimbels, downtown Milwaukee, Slinger Speedway, Little Switzerland and banquet restaurants while her children were growing up. She completed her work life in dietetics at Hartford Hospital's kitchen. After retirement, the couple moved to Hartford and enjoyed the 'condo life' so they could travel the United States and Canada and still be close to family.
Helen enjoyed a rich life of family, faith, work, play and caring for her family. She loved to win, playing Sheepshead with her brothers or friends. Anytime there was a family get together it included her yummy home cooking and a game of cards or dominoes. As busy as she was, she found the time to cook, bake and decorate for her family and friends. Known for her kindness and warm smile, along with her chicken dinners, chocolate eclairs, peanut squares and birthday cakes, she lived a beautiful life.
Helen's family gratefully acknowledges the loving care shown to Helen and her family by the staff at Shorehaven and Allay Hospice. Helen and Don moved to the Shorehaven complex in 2013 where they enjoyed the care and support of many staff, as well as residents, in their 'golden years.'
A private family service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen Beggan's name may be made to:
Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter
620 S. 76th St. Suite 160
Milwaukee, WI 53214
https://www.alz.org/sewi/donate
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 24, 2019