Helen C. Thomes
Helen Thomes (nee Schmitz) entered eternal life in the morning hours of Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence at Harbor Club in Port Washington. She had recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Formerly of Belgium, she has called Harbor Club her home for the past two years.
Helen was born on October 19, 1920 on the family farm in Dacada. She was one of fourteen children born to Frank and Catherine (Schommer) Schmitz. On September 11, 1943 she married Archibald "Archie" N. Thomes at St. Nicholas Parish in Dacada and together they farmed in the Town of Belgium. She spent most of her entire adult life employed by the Allen Edmond Shoe Company and then Lake Church Leather Products. After raising her family, Helen enjoyed quilting, crocheting, traveling, a good game of sheepshead with friends, and a few casino bus trips! She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her children: James (Alice) of Menasha, Catherine (Roger) Race of Grafton, Robert of Sheboygan, and Karen (Al) Clark of Belgium, daughter-in-law Barb (the late John) Thomes of Kiel, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is further survived by sisters Evelyn (the late Joe) Walber and Grace (the late George) Lanser, brother John (Mary) Schmitz, sister-in-law Monica Schmitz, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank & Catherine Schmitz, husband Archie, son John, grandson Charles Race, granddaughter Toni Walber, great-grandson Chase Mantel, brothers Irwin, Gilbert, Arnold, Cyril, Emil (the late Genevieve), Nicholas (the late Sylvia), Alex (the late Marcy), Arthur (the late Angela), Francis (the late Norma), sister Clara (the late Clarence Weyker and the late Elmer Wellenstein) Wellenstein, and sisters- and brothers-in-law Delores & Clarence Dimmer and Gladys & Robert Gall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 26th at Divine Savior Parish - Holy Cross Chapel, 5330 County Highway B, in the Town of Belgium. Father Gideon Buya will preside. Masks are required at Mass, and Social Distancing Protocol will be in place. She will be paid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Lake Church following the Mass.
Rather than flowers, if you wish to Helen, memorials are suggested to The Bells of St. Mary's (http://thebellsofstmarys.org/
), Harbor Club (https://www.capricommunities.com/locations/harbor-campus/
), Horizon Hospice ( https://www.horizonhomecareandhospice.org/ ) to the charity of your choice
in her name.
A special Thank You to Horizon Hospice for your support and constant care, and making the transition a little easier to accept, and to the staff and Harbor Club Family - so many thanks- especially Karla, Kim, Kari, Ami, David and Lois, who helped us through so many situations. You are all angels!.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
.